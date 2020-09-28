$0.16 EPS Expected for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 245,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 142,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $602.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

