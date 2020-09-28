-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Itamar Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,498. The firm has a market cap of $241.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.53. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

