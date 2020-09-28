$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,209. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

