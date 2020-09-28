$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 117,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 67.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.07. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

