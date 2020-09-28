$0.24 EPS Expected for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. Fangdd Network Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fangdd Network Group.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 6,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,752. The stock has a market cap of $557.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fangdd Network Group (DUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.