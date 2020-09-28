$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 250,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,450. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

