$0.25 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507,420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 124.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 250,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

