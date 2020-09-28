$0.25 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $215.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

