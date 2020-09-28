$0.25 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 4,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

