$0.30 EPS Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.20. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 441,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,855. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

