$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Adient reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adient by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.39. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

