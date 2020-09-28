-$0.38 EPS Expected for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). Talend reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

TLND traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.80.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $55,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,535 shares of company stock worth $1,340,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Talend by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Talend by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Talend by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.