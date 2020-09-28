$0.39 EPS Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.55. Catalent posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,516. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

