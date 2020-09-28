$0.44 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

JNPR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,440. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $136,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.