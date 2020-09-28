-$0.49 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.52). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 1,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,402. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.47.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

