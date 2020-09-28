$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.44. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

