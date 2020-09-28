$0.60 EPS Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. BMC Stock posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of BMCH traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 47,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,169. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $43.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 65.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

