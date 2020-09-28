$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.70. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NTB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

