$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of REG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 881,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,702,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,864,000 after buying an additional 263,642 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,075,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,865,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

