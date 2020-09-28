$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.77. 5,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

