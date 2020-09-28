-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.83). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of ($7.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.12) to ($5.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.56). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 5,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,474. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.01.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

