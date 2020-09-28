0Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $121,410.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $121,410.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00090732 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

