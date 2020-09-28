0xcert 24 Hour Volume Hits $83,612.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $83,612.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.64 or 0.04825792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

