0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $69,865.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.71 or 0.04638416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002118 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

