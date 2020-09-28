$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. BMC Stock reported sales of $964.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BMCH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 47,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,169. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.