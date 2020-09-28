$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

