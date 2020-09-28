$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $3,440,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $134,000.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 707,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

