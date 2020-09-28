$1.24 Million in Sales Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $5.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth $225,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVN remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,359,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.26.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

