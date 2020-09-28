$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 8,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

