$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CWH traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 44,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Camping World by 434.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.