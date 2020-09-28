$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.
CWH traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 44,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.
In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Camping World by 434.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
