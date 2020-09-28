$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CWH traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 44,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Camping World by 434.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.