$1.86 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $1.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 million and the highest is $3.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 million to $10.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $68.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

RETA stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,724. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $257.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 871.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.