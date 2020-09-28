$1.89 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $1.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $9.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,894. The company has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.43. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $30,774.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.