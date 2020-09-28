$1.89 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $1.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $9.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,894. The company has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.43. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $30,774.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.