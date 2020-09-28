$12.85 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $12.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $45.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.35 billion to $45.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 229,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

