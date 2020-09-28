$120.05 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to post $120.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $132.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $493.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.90 million to $493.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $491.90 million, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $496.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

