$126.06 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $126.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.65 million. 8X8 reported sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $520.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $525.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $615.70 million, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $640.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $661,970.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $36,726.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $1,908,321. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,116 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 957,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 869,553 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,399,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $9,842,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.