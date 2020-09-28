$18.30 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce sales of $18.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $16.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $69.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $69.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $75.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OIIM shares. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

