1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Head to Head Review

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and eXp World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eXp World $979.94 million 2.89 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -275.53

1847 Goedeker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eXp World.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A eXp World 0.63% 12.77% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1847 Goedeker and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00

1847 Goedeker presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.33%. eXp World has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.87%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than eXp World.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eXp World beats 1847 Goedeker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847 Goedeker

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

