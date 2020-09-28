1irstcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77,497.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $40.58 million and approximately $77,497.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00010653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00815361 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.60 or 0.03163306 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003929 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009609 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,867,269 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

