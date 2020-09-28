1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 440.0% in September

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE FIF opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.
1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
