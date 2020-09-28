1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 440.0% in September

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE FIF opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 29.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

