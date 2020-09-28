-$2.10 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings per share of ($2.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.29). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($6.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($10.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.91) to ($5.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company’s revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 18,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

