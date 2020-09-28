$2.36 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $8.22. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 329.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $30.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. 139,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,156. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 46,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $6,674,107.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $184,020.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,951 shares of company stock worth $22,327,836 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

