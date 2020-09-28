21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.93.
Shares of VNET opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
