21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of VNET opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

