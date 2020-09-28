$220,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $340,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 9,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,094. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

