$222.79 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $222.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.76 million and the highest is $227.60 million. Exelixis posted sales of $271.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $938.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.24 million to $981.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,504. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock worth $702,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,275,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 80,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.