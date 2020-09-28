$231.12 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $231.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.81 million to $375.36 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $134.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.63 million to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $989.29 million, with estimates ranging from $889.44 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG remained flat at $$11.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

