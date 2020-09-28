$234.17 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post sales of $234.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.50 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $2.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9,229.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $706.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,156. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.51. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 46,242 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $6,674,107.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $184,020.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,951 shares of company stock worth $22,327,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 52.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

