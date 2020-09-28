$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to post sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. IMPINJ reported sales of $40.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $127.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $128.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.47 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $26.44. 4,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in IMPINJ by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 389,999 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in IMPINJ by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 2,433.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in IMPINJ by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.