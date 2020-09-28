$294.15 Million in Sales Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $294.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.30 million and the highest is $315.00 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $226.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $953.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.80 million to $958.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $926.75 million, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $932.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 241,315 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 416,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.39 and a beta of 1.37. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

