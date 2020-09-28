$33.33 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $33.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $36.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $130.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

Several research firms have commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 4,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,821. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

