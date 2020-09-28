$33.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce sales of $33.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $84.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $180.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.45 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,213. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.96% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.